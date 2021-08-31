Tokyo Paralympics: Singhraj Adana wins bronze medal in shooting event

India's Singhraj Adana bagged the bronze medal in shooting P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday. His total score in the final was 216.8 and he finished in the third position to add to India's medal tally. It takes India's total medal tally at the Games so far to 8.

Hovering around the top three, Adana dropped out of contention with his poor 19th shot but managed to get back in the reckoning with his 20th attempt as China's Xiaolong Lou got 8.6.

China, though, dominated the finals with defending champion Chao Yang (237.9 -- Paralympic record) and Huang Xing (237.5) winning the gold and silver medals respectively.Before his 9.1 saw him slip to fourth, Singhraj had moved up to the third place as the Chinese shooter endured a low series.

India's Manish Narwal finished at the 7th position in the final. He had topped the qualification round with 575 points, but could not capitalise on it in the final.

For Singhraj, the start in the qualification round was also good as he accumulated 95 and 97 in the first two series. A 93 in third landed him in trouble but soon he came back with a 95. A 92 in the second last series was followed by a brilliant 97, as Singraj was just able to squeeze into the final.

As the pistol is held with one hand only, athletes in SH1 category have an impairment affecting one arm and/or the legs, for example resulting from amputations or spinal cord injuries. P1 is a classification for the men's 10 air pistol competition.

Some shooters compete in a seated position, while others take aim in a standing position as defined in the rules.

(With agency inputs)