Bigg Boss OTT: Shilpa Shetty is 'proud' as Shamita Shetty tears letter from family to save Raqesh Bapat

Shilpa Shetty is nothing but 'proud' of her sister Shamita Shetty after she came forward to save her 'connection' Raqesh Bapat on the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT.

On Monday, Shamita and Raqesh were sent to the Bigg Boss confession room and were asked to mutually decide which of the two should be saved from nomination this week. The person who is saved would get a chance to read a letter from their family.

A clip from the episode was shared on Shamita's Instagram account. In it, she pleaded with Raqesh to read his letter. As he contemplated, she picked up her letter and tore it, leaving him with no option. "Maine apne aap ko nominate kiya hai isliye maine chitti faad di hai (I have nominated myself so I tore my letter)," she informed the camera, as she broke down.

Shamita then left the confession room in tears while Raqesh, who was also tearing up at that point, tried to calm her down. He then hugged her and planted a kiss on her head. The clip was shared with the caption, "'Her soul is fierce Her heart is brave Her mind is strong' -r.h.Sin. We're so proud of you. Stay strong girl."

Shilpa took to the comments section and wrote, "Sooooo proud my Tunki @shamitashetty_official," along with a bunch of raised hands emojis and a heart emoji.

Fans, too, extended their support. "She is a very strong and very brave girl in BB ott she is always right and she showed us the correct meaning of connection. Stay strong stay happy," a fan said. "I love her man.. they both are so supportive," another comment read.

Earlier this month, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Shilpa had sent a video message to Shamita, leaving her in tears. "Big Brother and Bigg Boss just fall into our lives. Don't know what this relationship is. But you know how we play a brother's role in each others' lives when the need arises. So, my brother, take care of yourself. Because if you are strong, then I am strong and our mother is strong. Mummy is good, we are all missing you. Sending you lots of love and aise hi khelte rehna (keep playing like this)," Shilpa had said in Hindi.

Shamita has been one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. Her relationship with Raqesh has also been the talk of the town since the Bigg Boss spin-off began.