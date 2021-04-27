News updates from HT: Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla dies of Covid-19, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece, former MP, Karuna Shukla dies of Covid-19

Congress leader and former member of Parliament Karuna Shukla, 70, died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Raipur on Tuesday. Read more

Fourth candidate dies of Covid ahead of last phase polls in West Bengal

A fourth candidate contesting the ongoing assembly polls in West Bengal amid the second Covid-19 wave died on Monday night after testing positive for the disease. Read more

Kia to launch updated Seltos and Sonet SUVs in India next month

Kia Motors has announced that the brand will reinvent itself in India with the official launch of the new logo, a new brand name Kia India and announcement of at least three vehicles heading India's way soon. Read more

Ileana D'Cruz opens up about being constantly body shamed since hitting puberty: 'It’s a deeply ingrained scar'

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has opened up about being body shamed since she was a child. She said that it 'takes a lot of inner strength' to convince oneself that 'what they are saying doesn’t matter'. The Barfi! actor also said that 'your opinion about yourself is what matters the most'. Read more

'Shubman Gill is struggling': Sunil Gavaskar suggests an entirely new opening pair for KKR in IPL 2021

Seeing the Kolkata Knight Riders opening combination of Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill failing to provide KKR a good start in IPL 2021, legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar suggested a new opening pair for the Eoin Morgan-led side going ahead in the Indian Premier League. Gavaskar said there is a case for Rahul Tripathi to open with Sunil Narine. Read more

Gauahar Khan channels Ramadan 2021 vibes in English blue chanderi kurta set

Looking like a ray of hope amidst the gloomy times, Gauahar Khan flooded the Internet with pictures from her latest photoshoot where she channelled Ramadan 2021 vibes. Read more

Six-year-old’s skateboarding video may give you the never-give-up attitude you need today

Some videos on the Internet showcasing kids partaking in some tough activities are the apt examples of positivity. This Reddit video showing a 6-year-old attempting to skateboard with perfection is the perfect addition to that. The clip may leave you all charged up to go on with the day. Read more