News website Cobrapost accuses DHFL of siphoning off Rs 31,000 crore public money

News website Cobrapost on Tuesday alleged that promoters of DHFL, a listed housing finance company, donated Rs 19.5 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) between 2014 and 17 in violation of existing laws.

It also alleged that promoters siphoned off over Rs 31,000 crore through loans to shell and associate companies.

“An interesting part of the scam is that donations of Rs 19.5 crore have been given to the BJP between the financial years 2014–15 and 2016–17 by RKW Developers Pvt. Ltd., Skill Realtors Pvt. Ltd. and Darshan Developers Pvt. Ltd., respectively, although they were not entitled to do so. All these donors are linked to the Wadhawans [the promoters],” a statement issued by the news website after a press conference said.

DHFL called the expose a “mischievous misadventure” and expressed its intent to take legal recourse.

“DHFL and its group companies are confident of meeting any scrutiny on any aspect of our operations and will pursue these frivolous allegations to its logical conclusion,” the company said in a statement.

Legal experts declined to comment on the allegations without knowing the full facts, saying that the matter appeared defamatory.

The BJP offered no comments and the Election Commission could not be reached for comment.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 23:34 IST