NGT panel to look into illegal sand mining claim

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 05:40 IST

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a committee to look into the allegations of illegal sand mining in the river Yamuna made by former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chief executive officer (CEO) in a plea in the court.

A bench headed by National Green Tribunal chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said a committee be formed to “examine” the matter.

“Let the District Magistrate, Delhi, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a factual action taken report to the tribunal within a month from the date of receipt of copy of this order by e-mail,” the green panel said.

The Delhi pollution watchdong will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance, the order said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Anil Kumar Singh alleging that 17 kilometres downstream of Tajewala barrage, a blockade is being built in the main river course downstream of confluence of the rivers Somb and Yamuna.

This will obstruct the flow of the rivers and is being done to undertake illegal sand mining.

The matter is scheduled for hearing next on December 5, 2019.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 05:40 IST