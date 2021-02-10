NHAI does away with requirement of maintaining minimum amount in FASTag Wallet
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said it has decided to do away with the requirement of maintaining a minimum amount in FASTag wallet.
The move aims at ensuring seamless movement at electronic toll plazas.
"In order to increase the FASTag penetration to ensure seamless movement of traffic and to reduce avoidable delays at the toll plazas, NHAI has decided to remove the mandatory threshold amount for the FASTag account / wallet, which was paid by the user in addition to the security deposit for the passenger segment (Car/Jeep/Van)," NHAI said in a statement.
It said issuer banks were unilaterally mandating some threshold amount value for the FASTag account/wallet, in addition to the security deposit amount.
As a result, many FASTag users were not allowed to pass through a toll plaza, in spite of having sufficient balance in their FASTag account/wallet, the statement said adding this was resulting into unwanted hassles and avoidable delay at toll plazas.
It has been decided that the users will now be allowed to pass through the toll plaza, if the FASTag account/ wallet balance is non-negative, the statement said.
After crossing the toll plaza, if the account balance becomes negative, the bank can recover the amount from the security deposit, which should be replenished at the time of the next recharge by the user, it added.
With more than 2.54 crore users, FASTag contributes 80 per cent of the total toll collection. Daily toll collection through FASTag has crossed ₹89 crore mark.
As payment on toll plazas through FASTag will become mandatory from February 15, 2021, National Highways Authority of India is targeting to achieve 100 per cent cashless tolling at the toll plazas across the country. PTI NAM MR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China start limited withdrawal of tanks from southern bank of Pangong Tso
- The Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army have started taking first steps to withdraw armoured elements from the heights on the southern bank of Pangong Tso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With eye on Koch-Rajbangshi votes in Assam and WB, Amit Shah to visit ‘Maharaj’
- Ananta Rai, who claims to be a descendant of the Koch-Rajbangshi dynasty, is said to have considerable influence among the 18.5 lakh Koch-Rajbangshi voters in Assam and seven districts of West Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi court to pronounce verdict in MJ Akbar's defamation case on Feb 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We walked out because...': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury explains Congress' decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam to discontinue mandatory Covid-19 tests at airports, railway, land routes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong will scrap farm laws if it comes to power: Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi’s reply to motion of thanks on President’s address: Top 5 quotes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Lok Sabha address, PM Modi says Congress 'divided and confused'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHAI does away with requirement of maintaining minimum amount in FASTag Wallet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three-member family found dead in Kolkata
- Police said the family was facing a huge financial crisis and may have died by suicide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Cong asks Rajnath Singh to respond to VK Singh's comment
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS to lead efforts to formulate Ganga action plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand government starts preparing for Char Dham Yatra
- The Char Dham yatra was stopped last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic before the shrines were subsequently opened for pilgrims on July 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madras HC dismisses plea seeking directions to declare Lord Muruga Tamil God
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi says Cong made noise about colour of farm laws, but didn't discuss
- PM Modi says Congress made noise about colour of farm laws, but didn't discuss their content and intent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox