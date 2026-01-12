NHAI project in Andhra enters Guinness world records: Gadkari

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday that a highway project in Andhra Pradesh has earned Guinness World Records certification for the longest continuous bituminous concrete paving in a 24-hour period. Officials said teams carried out the paving under standard quality and monitoring procedures.

The record came on January 6 on the Vanavolu–Vankarakunta stretch of NH-544G, part of the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor. Teams laid 28.95 lane-km of bituminous concrete in a single day, the certification stated. Over the same period, they placed 10,675 tonnes of material — also recognised as a record for quantity within 24 hours, according to official communications.

Officials said teams carried out the paving under standard quality and monitoring procedures. Observers checked compliance with Guinness World Records requirements.

“Setting new global benchmarks in highway engineering, NHAI has created history by achieving two more Guinness World Records in continuous Bituminous Concrete paving,” Gadkari said in a post on X.

“NHAI in association with concessionaire M/s Rajpath Infracon Private Limited achieved this historic feat through deployment of state-of-the-art construction equipment and machinery involving 70 tippers, five hot mix plants, one paver, and 17 rollers. Supported by stringent quality assurance mechanisms, the process was monitored for quality control with the help of premier institutions including IIT Bombay, along with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), ensuring adherence to the highest standards of quality and safety,” NHAI said in an official statement.

This entry follows an earlier record set in June 2022, when a stretch of NH-53 in Maharashtra between Amravati and Akola earned Guinness certification for laying 75 km of continuous bituminous concrete in a single lane in 105 hours and 33 minutes. That effort replaced the previous mark held outside India.