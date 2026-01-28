NHAI wants nine ‘safety hazard’ MCD tolls gone

New Delhi : The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has once again asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to remove nine toll plazas, calling them a “safety hazard for highway users” and a major cause of congestion. Nine Delhi toll plazas a safety hazard, NHAI tells MCD (representative image)

In a joint meeting held earlier this month, NHAI requested the MCD to remove toll plazas at Bijwasan, Badarpur, the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, the Delhi–Saharanpur highway (NH-709B), Sirhol/Rajokri border on NH-48, Jhinjholi on Urban Extension Road-2, NH-344N, Baghan toll plaza on NH-44, and Aya Nagar on NH-148A. “It poses a serious safety hazard for highway users,” NHAI submitted.

The highways authority has been pursuing the removal of MCD toll plazas in the national capital, citing congestion on high-speed corridors. Last year, it also approached the Supreme Court seeking their removal. In December, the court asked the MCD to urgently consider the temporary closure or relocation of the nine toll plazas to ease traffic congestion and curb rising pollution levels in the National Capital Region.

The court made it clear that public health concerns would override revenue considerations. It directed the MCD to prepare a broader plan, suggesting that toll plazas could be suspended between October and December each year, with alternative mechanisms to recover revenue in a less disruptive manner.

However, no action has been taken so far, a senior municipal official said, adding that the corporation is facing a financial crunch and toll tax remains a major source of revenue.

“We have initiated the tender process for installing ANPR cameras at borders for automatic toll collection, which will significantly reduce queues at these locations,” the official said.

The MCD has also written to the Delhi government suggesting that it would require financial assistance of ₹900 crore annually if toll collection at border points is stopped.

An annual grant or an increase in transfer duty on the sale and purchase of immovable property in Delhi were proposed as alternative mechanisms to offset the revenue loss. However, the proposal has seen no progress so far.

Due to toll collection at border points, jams are frequently reported from Ghazipur, Rajokri, Badarpur and Kalindi Kunj. There are 156 toll plazas in Delhi, but over 85% of traffic enters the city through just 13. The RFID-based toll system, introduced in 2019, made electronic payment mandatory.