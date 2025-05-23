Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NIA arrests key aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang

PTI |
May 23, 2025 09:14 PM IST

The NIA has found that accused had been helping the gang members by arranging forged passports, facilitating them to flee the country after committing crimes.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who was helping members of the syndicate with fake passports to evade arrest by fleeing the country, officials said on Friday.

A view of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in New Delhi(PTI/File)
A view of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in New Delhi(PTI/File)

Rahul Sarkar, who was running the gang's passport module, was arrested and has been remanded to the NIA custody by the agency's Special Court at Patiala House, New Delhi, for further examination, they said.

The NIA has found that the accused had been helping the gang members by arranging forged passports, facilitating them to flee the country after committing crimes, the officials said.

Among the gang members whom he had helped in this manner was Sachin Thapan alias Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, the key accused in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022, according to a statement issued by the probe agency.

Sarkar's arrest came as part of the NIA's investigation in a case registered in August 2022 on the directions of the Union Home Ministry.

The case relates to conspiracy by criminal gangs and syndicates to raise funds and recruit youth to carry out criminal activities, the statement said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / NIA arrests key aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On