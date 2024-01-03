NIA arrests one more in Rajput Karni Sena chief murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a key suspect in the killing of Hindu right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (SRRKS) chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, as it conducted raids in 31 locations in Rajasthan and Haryana, the agency said. Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead at his Jaipur residence by two people (ANI)

The accused, Ashok Kumar, is closely associated with gangster Rohit Godara, an associate of imprisoned criminal Lawrence Bishnoi who claimed responsibility for Gogamedi’s murder, it added.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Kumar is the ninth person to be arrested in the case. Earlier, eight people were arrested by Rajasthan Police in connection with the murder on December 5 that triggered fierce protests by Rajputs across Rajasthan.

In its statement, NIA, which took over the probe from the state police on December 11, said: “As part of its ongoing investigations, NIA today raided a total of 31 locations, including the houses of the accused persons and several suspects, in Rajasthan and the neighbouring state of Haryana. NIA teams made exhaustive searches of the premises and seized a large number of pistols, ammunition, digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards and DVRs etc, as well as incriminating documents related to financial transactions.”

It added: “A key suspect, Ashok Kumar, was arrested from one of the locations following the recovery of several arms and ammunition from his premises in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.”

Kumar’s questioning, NIA said, revealed his suspicious role in the case and his association with Godara, who allegedly motivated the two shooters to murder Gogamedi.

Sustained interrogation of the arrested accused and suspects revealed the involvement of hardcore criminals and members of organised criminal gangs, based out of Haryana and Rajasthan in the murder, the federal agency said.

Gogamedi was shot dead at his Jaipur residence by two people, who are among those arrested.