NIA arrests three PFI workers in BJP member Praveen Nettaru's killing

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday arrested three Popular Front of India (PFI) workers in Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru.

The agency carried out searches at five locations in Dakshina Kannada, Hubbali and Mysuru. During the searches, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized from the houses of accused.

Three PFI workers named K Mahammad Iqbal, K Ismail Shafi and Ibrahim were the three arrested by the NIA over thei active involvement in the conspiracy to kill Nettaru. Till now, a total of ten people have been arrested in the murder case. The agency has also declared reward against four absconding accused in the case and efforts to nab them are underway.

Nettaru was a resident of Bellare and served as the district secretary of Bellare and district secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha.

According to the NIA FIR, Nettaru had shut his chicken shop at 8:30 pm on July 26. He was about to go home in his bike and the complaint went inside the shop to bring his rain coat.

After the complainant heard shouting outside the shop, he came out to see Nettaru lying on the road. Three assailants fled the spot on their bike with sharp weapons in their hand.

Nettaru had received serious injuries on his head and was taken to Pragathi Hospital in Puttur town. The doctor declared him dead after examining him.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shishir Gupta Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel. ...view detail