NIA attacked: Bengal Police files FIR against probe agency alleging molestation

The West Bengal Police has filed a molestation and house trespassing case against officials of the anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA) after the probe agency's raid in East Medinipur district linked to the 2002 bomb blast case. The district police filed an FIR against NIA officials under sections pertaining to molestation, as the attack on the officials sparked a political war between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. NIA said its team came under violent attack by an unruly mob when they had gone to conduct searches in West Bengal’s Naruabila village on Saturday. (Representative Image)

The FIR was filed by the West Bengal Police on Sunday, a day after a team of NIA officials was attacked by a mob during a raid in the East Medinipur district. The BJP alleged that the attack on the NIA was carried out at the behest of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

East Medinipur police registered the FIR against NIA and CRPF officials based on a complaint filed by a woman. She alleged that she and her husband were assaulted by the officials and her modesty was outraged. A case was registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 325, 34, 354, 354(b), 427, 448, and 509.

The incident took place when a team of NIA officials was allegedly attacked by a mob while attempting to arrest TMC's Manobrata Jana and Bailicharan Maity in connection with the 2022 Bhupatinagar blast, which killed three people.

Jana's wife Moni Jana lodged a complaint with Bhupatinagar police station alleging that NIA officers tried to outrage her modesty after forcibly entering her residence on the pretext of conducting a probe. They also allegedly vandalised her residence during their raid, a police officer told PTI on Sunday.

IPC Section 354 (for assaulting any woman, with an intention to outrage her modesty) was attached to the complaint.

The police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the alleged attack on the NIA officers who have lodged a complaint with the Bhupatinagar police station. The matter is still being investigated, they said.

After multiple allegations launched by TMC leaders, NIA issued a statement on Sunday saying its actions were bona fide, lawful and legally mandated, as part of its ongoing investigation into the heinous crime related to fabrication of crude bombs, leading to an explosion that killed three persons.

(With inputs from PTI)