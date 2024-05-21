NIA chargesheets designated terrorist Arsh Dala & 3 aides in pro-Khalistani terror-gangster nexus case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday chargesheeted Canada-based designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and three of his aides.



A special NIA court in the capital chargesheeted Arsh Dala and his aides Harjeet Singh alias Harry Maur, Ravinder Singh alias Harry Rajpura and Rajeev Kumar alias Sheela. National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheeted designated individual terrorist Arshdeep Singh @ Arsh Dalla and three of his aides

In a statement, the agency said that the move is a ‘big leap’ in its efforts to destroy the sleeper cells operated by Dala to carry out terror attacks in various parts of Punjab and Delhi.



According to the NIA investigations, Dala's three aides were running a major terror gangster syndicate in the country on the directions of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Dala.



Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura were operating as sleeper cells and were being harboured by another aide Rajeev Kumar, and the trio had planned to carry out a series of terror attacks on Dala’s directions and with funds received from him, NIA statement added.



Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura were the Arsh Dala gang's shooters and had the task to carry out targeted killings. Rajeev Kumar alias Sheela received funds from Dala to shelter the shooters, the NIA stated.

The NIA said investigations have further revealed that Rajeev Kumar was also providing logistics support and arranging weapons for the other two on the instructions of Arsh Dala.

NIA had arrested Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura on November 23 last year and Rajeev Kumar on January 12. Investigations are continuing to destroy the entire terrorist-gangster syndicate.

Who is Arsh Dalla?

Arsh Dala hails from Dalla village in Moga district of Punjab. He has been involved in several organised criminal activities. Dala is associated with extremist groups, including the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). He is also connected to the notorious Canadian gangster Goldy Brar.