NIA court remands 7 foreigners, including Ukrainians and US citizen, to 11-day custody

It is alleged that they came to India on a visa and then entered Mizoram, which is a protected area. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups.
It is alleged by the NIA that they were trained in Myanmar and were training ethnic war groups. These groups are associated with insurgent groups in India. It is also alleged that they brought a huge consignment of Drones from Europe via India.
On the other hand, Senior advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey, Advocate Atul Sehgal appeared for the accused persons. They opposed the custodial remand application moved by the NIA. (ANI)