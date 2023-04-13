No political conspiracy behind 2018 knife attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy: NIA

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday told a special court in Vijayawada that there was no conspiracy behind the knife attack on YSR Congress president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Visakhapatnam airport on October 25, 2018. Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speaks during the Global Investors Summit 2023 in Visakhapatnam (AP File Photo)

In its counter affidavit to a petition filed by the chief minister seeking further investigation into the political conspiracy behind the knife attack on him, NIA urged the special court to dismiss his petition. HT has reviewed the counter-affidavit.

NIA said it has thoroughly investigated the case and filed the charge sheet after examining all witnesses. It said the accused, Janipalli Srinivas Rao, a hotel worker who allegedly indulged in the knife attack on Jagan at the airport restaurant, had no connection with the Telugu Desam Party or any other political party.

“Though restaurant owner T Harshavardhan Prasad was a TDP sympathiser, investigation revealed that he had no connection with the accused, who was just a worker,” NIA said.

The agency said since the trial had already begun in the court, there was no need for another investigation into the case. Jagan’s counsel sought time to present his arguments in the case to counter the NIA . The court adjourned the hearing to April 17.

Srinivas’ counsel Saleem also opposed Jagan Mohan Reddy’s petition, saying it was without merit.

Earlier, NIA court directed Jagan Mohan Reddy to appear and record his statement on April 10. He, however, sought exemption from personal appearance on the ground that he has to discharge his duties as the chief minister and also on the ground that his appearance may lead to traffic jams around the court premises and thus, inconvenience the people.

The chief minister requested the court to appoint an advocate commissioner to record his statement.

