NIA raids PFI-SDPI in Kerala, Bengal, other states. 105 arrested, details here

The National Investigation Agency, the Enforcement Directorate and local police on Thursday launched multiple raids across 13 states - including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam - to crackdown on suspected terror-funding activities. The raids began around 3.30 am and over 100 leaders of the Popular Front of India have been arrested so far.

Maximum arrests were made in Kerala (22) followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (nine), Uttar Pradesh (eight), Andhra Pradesh (five) and Madhya Pradesh (four).

There were three arrests each in Puducherry and Delhi and two in Rajasthan.

Later in the day union home Minister Amit Shah met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the home secretary and the director-general of the NIA.

The PFI has called the raids an example of the government 'using agencies to silence dissenting voices' and said chairman OMA Salam had been taken into custody and his home in Kerala's Malappuram had been searched.

Some arrests/detentions by state:

Kerala: In Thiruvananthapuram, four PFI leaders were taken into custody. The Enforcement Directorate raided PFI offices and leaders' homes, including that of chairman Salam and office-bearers of the Kerala unit - state chief CP Mohammed Basheer, national secretary VP Nazarudheen, and national council member P Koya. All four were taken into custody.

Sources told news agency ANI the raids began from midnight.

Karnataka: Police have detained workers from both the PFI and its political wing, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Mangaluru.

Tamil Nadu: NIA officials conducted raids on PFI offices in Dindigul district and the homes of office-bearers in Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ramnad, Theni and Thenkasi districts. Searches were also carried out at the PFI's office in Chennai and eight places in the Madurai city area.

Telangana: The NIA, the Enforcement Directorate and paramilitary troops sealed the PFI's head office in Hyderabad's Chandrayangutta; this was in connection with an earlier case.

Bihar: The NIA conducted searches at the PFI office in Purnia district.

Rajasthan: Raids were carried out at the PFI's Jaipur office on Moti Doongri Road, ANI reported.

The agency is conducting searches at various locations linked to PFI in multiple states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka & Assam.

Uttar Pradesh: Two suspects - one identified as Wasim - taken into custody from Lucknow's Indira Nagar.

Bengal: Searches are being carried out at the residence of a PFI worker in Kolkata, ANI reported.

Assam: Police have detained nine linked with the PFI. A senior official todl ANI that local officials and the NIA teamed up late Thursday night to launch an op in Guwahati's Hatigaon.

Maharashtra: The NIA has detained 20 people linked to the PFI. These include two office-bearers from Pune, sources told ANI. The PFI's Navi Mumbai office is also being raided, ANI said.

Protests against raids:

As the raids play out, protests have begun against the authorities' action, with at least 50 PFI members gathering outside their offices in Dindigul.

Their colleagues held a protest on the street outside the Chennai office.

In Karnataka's Mangaluru, PFI and SPDI workers joined hands to protest the raids and were detained by state police.

In Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, SDPI workers shouted 'NIA, go back' as officials raided the residence of a party leader.

Earlier this month the NIA raided 38 locations in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh and seized digital devices, documents, weapons, and ₹8.31 lakh cash.

Four persons were detained in that operation.

With input from ANI

