The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a probe in the hijacking attempt of flydubai flight number 1073 in the Saudi airspace on September 30, which was averted by the Indian pilot, Captain Smit Machchhar, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.

This undated photo released on Israel's Foreign Ministry social media shows Indian Capt. Smit Machchhar in the cockpit of a plane in an unknown location. (HT_PRINT)

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The federal anti-terror agency has registered a case under section 6 of the anti-hijacking act, 2016 and sections of unlawful activities prevention act or UAPA to probe a “larger conspiracy”, officials said. It is empowered to investigate terror cases on foreign soil if the incident involves Indian citizens, which in this case involves Smit Machchhar.

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“On September 30, it was reported that the Omani first officer of flydubai flight number 1073, piloted by Indian national Captain Smit Machchhar, stabbed the captain during the flight in an apparent attempt to hijack or cause it to crash. As a result of the attack, captain Smit Machchhar sustained deep cuts to his head and hands,” the first information report (FIR) filed by NIA on Friday states. The ministry of home affairs (MHA) asked the NIA to investigate the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the FIR, flight 1073 had departed from Dubai on September 30 at 7:05 am with 174 passengers and six crew members and diverted rapidly and turned back into Saudi airspace while flying near the Jordon-Saudi Arabia border at around 9.21 am. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the FIR, flight 1073 had departed from Dubai on September 30 at 7:05 am with 174 passengers and six crew members and diverted rapidly and turned back into Saudi airspace while flying near the Jordon-Saudi Arabia border at around 9.21 am. {{/usCountry}}

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The first officer, an Omani pilot Hamam al-Hammami, stabbed Machchhar during the flight “in an apparent attempt to hijack or crash the plane but was overwhelmed and restrained by passengers and crew”. However, the FIR said, Machchhar sustained deep cuts to the head and hands as a result of the attack. It adds that the act involves “commission of offences against an Indian national - Machchhar”.

“..and whereas the Indian government is of the opinion that a scheduled offence under the NIA act has been committed and the case is related to attack on an Indian national with an apparent attempt to hijack or crash the plane flydubai flight 1073 on September 30, and having regard to the gravity of the offence, its grave national and international ramifications, and the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, the matter requires investigation by NIA,” it further said.

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Hammami allegedly planned a 9/11 style attack before he was stopped by Machchhar and later tackled by some passengers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for averting a “9/11-type tragedy”. Israel has even announced the Presidential award for civilian heroism.

Officials who did not want to be named said that they will take case details and investigation help from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israeli authorities as well as flydubai.