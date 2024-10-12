NIA files charge sheet against Pak-based BKI chief Wadhawa Singh

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) chief Wadhawa Singh and five other terrorists in the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vikas Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga in Punjab this year, agency said on Saturday. The NIA took over the case from the Punjab police on May 9 and found a transnational conspiracy of BKI behind the deadly terror attack. (Representational image)

Bagga was shot dead by terrorists belonging to a BKI module in his confectionary shop at Nangal, district Roopnagar, Punjab, on April 13.

“The NIA chargesheet filed on Friday has named Wadhawa Singh alias Babbar, along with two other absconding accused and three arrested accused, as the key perpetrators of the gruesome killing,” agency said in a statement.

Two of the three arrested accused have been identified as shooters Mandeep Kumar alias Mangli and Surinder Kumar alias Rika, both residents of Nawanshahar, Punjab.

The third arrested accused chargesheeted by NIA is Gurpreet Ram alias Gora, also from Nawanshahr.

The three absconders are Wadhawa Singh, currently based in Pakistan, along with Harjit Singh alias Laddi of Nawanshahar and Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu of Yamunanagar, Haryana, who had provided the arms, ammunition and funds etc. to carry out the attack.

"Several members of the BKI module based in various countries came together to carry out the targeted killing," agency said.

“Wadhawa Singh from Pakistan directed Germany-based nodes, namely Harjit Singh and Kulbeer Singh to undertake the killing. Roles of Dubai-based logistics provider and India-based weapons suppliers have also figured in the investigation, which is continuing,” it said.

Wadhawa Singh has been declared a terrorist by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act or UAPA.

Under his command, BKI has been involved in several terror attacks in India including of bombing Air India Kanishka plane flight 182 in June 1985, which resulted in mid-air explosion and death of 329 passengers; assassination of Beant Singh, ex-chief minister of Punjab at Chandigarh in August 1995, through a human bomb in which more than a dozen other staff members had died; bomb explosions at Liberty and Satyam cinema halls in New Delhi causing injuries to 40 persons in May 2005 and bomb explosions at Shingar Cinema, Ludhiana killing 6 persons and causing injuries to 35 in October 2007, etc.