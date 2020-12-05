e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NIA files charge sheet against six in Handwara narco terrorism case

NIA files charge sheet against six in Handwara narco terrorism case

The case pertains to seizure of 21 kilogram of narcotics and Rs 1,35,89,850 in cash from the accused persons in J&K’s Handwara

india Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 17:10 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The accused against whom charge sheet was filed were Abdul Momin Peer,Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, Islam-ul-Haq Peer, Afaq Ahmad Wani, Saleem Andrabi , and Muneer Ahmad Banday. Three persons named in the charge sheet were absconding.
The accused against whom charge sheet was filed were Abdul Momin Peer,Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, Islam-ul-Haq Peer, Afaq Ahmad Wani, Saleem Andrabi , and Muneer Ahmad Banday. Three persons named in the charge sheet were absconding.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against six people involved in alleged cross-border drug smuggling to generate money for terror activities in Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of the country, the agency said. The agency took over the probe into the smuggling after 21 kg of narcotics worth over one crore was seized in Jammu & Kashmir’s Handwara in June, it added in a statement.

Abdul Momin Peer, one of the accused, was arrested and two kg of drugs were allegedly recovered from his possession following the arrest of two other accused, Syed Iftikhar Andrabi and Islam-Ul-Haq Peer, this summer.

Another accused, Afaq Ahmad Wani, who was on the run, was arrested in July.

“Investigation revealed that accused persons including Abdul Momin Peer and Saleem Andrabi were involved in cross-border smuggling and supply of narcotic drug Heroin in J&K [Jammu & Kashmir] and other parts of the country after procuring the same from their associates based abroad including in Pakistan,” the statement said. It added Andrabi and Peer allegedly visited Pakistan several times to meet the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen operatives. The NIA said the money generated from the sale of heroin was pumped to further terrorist activities.

tags
top news
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
LIVE: Union minister Tomar tells farmers’ unions Centre committed to talks
LIVE: Union minister Tomar tells farmers’ unions Centre committed to talks
Covid-19: No UK quarantine for business activity from today
Covid-19: No UK quarantine for business activity from today
Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies
Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies
‘Owaisi and KCR eat biryani together,’ says BJP on post-poll alliance
‘Owaisi and KCR eat biryani together,’ says BJP on post-poll alliance
‘Very few players come like him’: India batsman reminds Kaif of Dravid
‘Very few players come like him’: India batsman reminds Kaif of Dravid
Vaccine update: India’s purchase will cover 60% population
Vaccine update: India’s purchase will cover 60% population
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In