NIA files charge sheet in mass poisoning conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against three accused persons linked to the ISIS terrorist organisation in a Jihadi bioterrorism conspiracy aimed at carrying out mass poisoning of innocent people in public spaces in India, the agency said on Tuesday. Among those named in the charge sheet, filed before a special court in Ahmedabad, include the main accused - a Hyderabad based doctor, Syed Ahmed Mohiuddin, and two Uttar Pradesh residents - Azad and Mohammad Suhel (AFP/Representational Image)

Among those named in the charge sheet, filed before a special court in Ahmedabad, include the main accused - a Hyderabad based doctor, Syed Ahmed Mohiuddin, and two Uttar Pradesh residents - Azad and Mohammad Suhel

“Working under the guidance of their respective IS-linked foreign-based handlers, the accused had operated in a coordinated manner to recruit vulnerable youth radicalized by the handlers to support Jihad and spread terror through illegal prohibited weapons and bioterrorism. They had planned to use ‘ricin’ – a potent biological toxin occurring naturally in the seeds of castor oil and listed in in Schedule I of Chemical Weapons Convention – to carry out the nefarious agenda of Islamic State,” the NIA said in a statement.

The case was originally registered by Anti Terror Squad, Gujarat, following the arrest of Dr Mohiuddin, an MBBS from China, after he was caught at a toll plaza carrying illegal weapons, a bottle containing four litres of castor oil and other incriminatory articles in his car in November 2025.

Investigation by the ATS had led to the arrest of the other two accused the same day. Azad and Suhel were found to have earlier picked up parcels of money and illegal prohibited weapons from a dead-drop site in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, and dropped them at a location in Chhatral, Gujarat, for Moinuddin to pick up.

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“After taking over the investigation in January 2026, NIA found that Moinuddin was involved in the conspiracy by his handler on the promise of being made an ISIS ‘Amir’ of South Asia. He had transformed his Hyderabad residence into a clandestine laboratory for preparing ‘ricin’ from castor seeds,” the NIA said.

Investigations revealed that the other two accused had knowingly participated in the conspiracy by maintaining contact with handlers, receiving and utilising proceeds of terror, conducting reconnaissance, taking an oath of allegiance, and collecting illegal arms and ammunition, according to the agency.

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Suhel, it hightailed, acted “as the crucial link between the handler and other co-accused for recruitment, coordination, and handling of funds and weapons consignments. He had received and distributed funds, conducted reconnaissance, handled and transported illegal weapons, recorded Bay’ah (Oath), and prepared ISIS flags.”