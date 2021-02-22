NIA files chargesheet against 2 Lashkar operatives in conspiracy case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday files a supplementary chargesheet before a special court in Bengaluru against two members of terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in connection with a conspiracy case.
The two people named by the NIA in its chargesheet are Dr Sabeel Ahmed, resident Bengaluru, and Asadullah Khan, who belongs to Hyderabad. They have been booked under section 120B of the Indian penal code (IPC) and sections 18, 38 and 39 of the UAPA Act.
According to NIA, the case was initially registered by the police in Bengaluru on August 29, 2012, and pertains to conspiracy hatched by members of LeT and Harkat-ul-Jehad-e-Islami (HuJI) to commit subversive activities and wage war against India.
These people had procured illegal arms and ammunition for targeted killings of important personalities of Hindu community in Bangalore and Hubli in Karnataka; Nanded in Maharashtra and in Hyderabad to disturb the communal harmony and strike terror in society, the agency said.
It was taken over by the NIA on November 25, 2012. The agency chargesheeted 17 people in the case after investigation.
The NIA said that the two people named today were involved in criminal conspiracy along with other accused in supporting and furthering the cause of the terror groups in Damam and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They had also actively participated in meetings in which activities like targeted killings of important personalities of Hindu community were planned, it further added.
The NIA special court had convicted 13 accused people in 2016; they were sentenced to five-year imprisonment.
While trial is continuing againstthree accused, further investigation against six absconding accused persons continues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PDP elects Mehbooba Mufti as party chief for another term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law questioned by CBI today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India extends $100 mn line of credit for defence equipment to Mauritius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand Mein Bhi Kejriwal campaign a success; over 100,000 joined us: AAP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi inaugurates several railway projects in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA files chargesheet against 2 Lashkar operatives in conspiracy case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 killed, 5 others injured as truck rams auto rickshaw in Bihar’s Katihar
- Police said the five men killed in the road accident were members of a band party which had performed at a wedding shortly before the accident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Game over for BJP govt': Akhilesh Yadav on UP budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law questioned by CBI today, wife's turn tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Another lockdown unaffordable’: Maharashtra minister Tope urges people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Charles de Gaulle carrier to exercise with Vikramaditya in Indian Ocean in April
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Disha Ravi sent to fresh 1-day police custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP, Chattisgarh witness spike in daily cases of Covid-19
- India’s Covid-19 tally hit the grim milestone on Monday by surpassing the 11 million mark, according to the data released by the health ministry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP, Karnataka before Puducherry: How Congress lost govts in 2 other states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arriving passengers to be tested for Covid-19 via RT-PCR at Delhi airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox