close_game
close_game
News / India News / NIA raids 19 locations, foils ISIS Ballari module, arrests 8 and seizes explosive materials

NIA raids 19 locations, foils ISIS Ballari module, arrests 8 and seizes explosive materials

ByHT News Desk
Dec 18, 2023 04:57 PM IST

NIA raided 19 locations spread across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided 19 locations across four states and arrested eight operatives of the Ballari module of the banned Islamic State terror organisation, including its leader Minaz alias Md. Sulaiman, foiling plans by the accused to carry out terror acts, the agency said.

The eight ISIS agents arrested during the raids were involved in actively promoting terror and terror-related acts and activities of ISIS. (Representational photo)
The eight ISIS agents arrested during the raids were involved in actively promoting terror and terror-related acts and activities of ISIS. (Representational photo)

The raids also led to the seizure of explosive raw materials, such as sulphur, potassium nitrate, charcoal, gunpowder, sugar and ethanol, sharp-edged weapons, unaccounted cash and incriminating documents, along with smartphones and other digital devices, the NIA said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The agency launched the searches after registering an FIR against several members of the group, they said. The officials said the premises connected with several suspected members were raided.

The NIA teams raided 19 locations spread across Ballari and Bengaluru in Karnataka; Amaravati, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra; Jamshedpur and Bokaro in Jharkhand; and New Delhi, it said.

The eight ISIS agents arrested during the raids were involved in actively promoting terror and terror-related acts and activities of ISIS, the proscribed organisation. They were operating under the leadership of Minaz, the probe agency added.

Those arrested have been identified as Minaj and Syed Sameer from Ballari; Anas Iqbal Shaikh from Mumbai; Mohammad Muniruddin, Syid Samiullah alias Sami and Md Muzammil from Bengaluru; Shayan Rahman alias Hussain from Delhi; and Mohammad Shahbaz alias Zulfikar alias Guddu from Jamshedpur.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out