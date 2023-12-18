NIA raids 19 locations, foils ISIS Ballari module, arrests 8 and seizes explosive materials

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided 19 locations across four states and arrested eight operatives of the Ballari module of the banned Islamic State terror organisation, including its leader Minaz alias Md. Sulaiman, foiling plans by the accused to carry out terror acts, the agency said. The eight ISIS agents arrested during the raids were involved in actively promoting terror and terror-related acts and activities of ISIS. (Representational photo)

The raids also led to the seizure of explosive raw materials, such as sulphur, potassium nitrate, charcoal, gunpowder, sugar and ethanol, sharp-edged weapons, unaccounted cash and incriminating documents, along with smartphones and other digital devices, the NIA said.

The agency launched the searches after registering an FIR against several members of the group, they said. The officials said the premises connected with several suspected members were raided.

The NIA teams raided 19 locations spread across Ballari and Bengaluru in Karnataka; Amaravati, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra; Jamshedpur and Bokaro in Jharkhand; and New Delhi, it said.

The eight ISIS agents arrested during the raids were involved in actively promoting terror and terror-related acts and activities of ISIS, the proscribed organisation. They were operating under the leadership of Minaz, the probe agency added.

Those arrested have been identified as Minaj and Syed Sameer from Ballari; Anas Iqbal Shaikh from Mumbai; Mohammad Muniruddin, Syid Samiullah alias Sami and Md Muzammil from Bengaluru; Shayan Rahman alias Hussain from Delhi; and Mohammad Shahbaz alias Zulfikar alias Guddu from Jamshedpur.