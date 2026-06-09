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NIA hits Shahzad Bhatti’s network, raids 18 locations in Punjab, Haryana

Shahzad Bhatti, a gangster-turned-terrorist backed by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, has emerged as a key figure in recent investigations into terror attacks

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 06:50 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, New delhi
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids at 18 locations in nine districts of Haryana and Punjab in connection with three major cases linked to Pakistan-based narco-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, the agency said in a statement.

Pu (ANI Video Grab)

NIA said its officials also examined several individuals and seized digital devices and documents containing information linked to various communication networks, financial transactions and activities of persons under NIA’s scanner in the three cases

Bhatti, a gangster-turned-terrorist backed by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, has emerged as a key figure in recent investigations into terror attacks, organised crime, and the radicalisation of youth in India. Operating from across the border, he is also the kingpin behind narco-terrorism networks in Jammu and Kashmir and has recently floated a new outfit called the Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), officials said.

“All the information and evidence collected during the searches has been sent for scrutiny as well as forensic and technical examination to unravel the larger cross-border conspiracy,” the NIA statement said.

 
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