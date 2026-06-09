NIA hits Shahzad Bhatti’s network, raids 18 locations in Punjab, Haryana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids at 18 locations in nine districts of Haryana and Punjab in connection with three major cases linked to Pakistan-based narco-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, the agency said in a statement.

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NIA said its officials also examined several individuals and seized digital devices and documents containing information linked to various communication networks, financial transactions and activities of persons under NIA’s scanner in the three cases

Bhatti, a gangster-turned-terrorist backed by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, has emerged as a key figure in recent investigations into terror attacks, organised crime, and the radicalisation of youth in India. Operating from across the border, he is also the kingpin behind narco-terrorism networks in Jammu and Kashmir and has recently floated a new outfit called the Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), officials said.

“All the information and evidence collected during the searches has been sent for scrutiny as well as forensic and technical examination to unravel the larger cross-border conspiracy,” the NIA statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Notices have been issued to certain individuals to join the investigation for further examination as part of NIA’s ongoing probe aimed at unravelling the larger conspiracy behind the network operated by gangster turned terrorist Bhatti from across the border. Tuesday’s searches were focused on identifying Bhatti’s associates and others linked with the terror conspiracy related to all three cases,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Notices have been issued to certain individuals to join the investigation for further examination as part of NIA’s ongoing probe aimed at unravelling the larger conspiracy behind the network operated by gangster turned terrorist Bhatti from across the border. Tuesday’s searches were focused on identifying Bhatti’s associates and others linked with the terror conspiracy related to all three cases,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the federal agency, a direct link to Bhatti has been established in the March 2025 grenade attack at the residence of social media influencer Roger Sandhu in Punjab’s Jalandhar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the federal agency, a direct link to Bhatti has been established in the March 2025 grenade attack at the residence of social media influencer Roger Sandhu in Punjab’s Jalandhar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The NIA probe has further revealed that Bhatti was the mastermind behind two other major security breaches: the November 2025 explosion at the Women Police Station in Sirsa, Haryana, and the January 2026 blast at the Baldev Nagar police station in Ambala, Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NIA probe has further revealed that Bhatti was the mastermind behind two other major security breaches: the November 2025 explosion at the Women Police Station in Sirsa, Haryana, and the January 2026 blast at the Baldev Nagar police station in Ambala, Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

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