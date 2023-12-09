NIA raids over 40 locations in Karnataka, Maharashtra in ISIS conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency is conducting raids in nearly 44 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra in a case related to a conspiracy by the global terror group ISIS to carry out terror attacks across the country, ANI reported.

Of the total locations being raided by the NIA, the agency sleuths have searched one place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and one in Bhayandar.

The NIA has been carrying out extensive investigations to foil the terrorist outfit’s plans to spread terror and violence in India.

