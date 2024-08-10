NIA secures extradition of Khalistani terrorist from UAE

Indian agencies, in collaboration with the Interpol, on Friday brought Khalistani terrorist Tarsem Singh, who is the brother of Canada-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) leader Lakhbir Landa, upon extradition from the UAE, following which he was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Tarsem Singh

Officials in the central agencies said that Singh is one of the key members of BKI’s terror activities in India, including the planning of May 2022 rocket propelled grenade attack at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

Terming it a major success against the pro-Khalistan terror network, NIA said in a statement, “Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab and the real brother of designated terrorist Lakhbir Landa, had a non-bailable warrant (NBW) of arrest against him since June 2023.”

It added, “He was a key member of BKI and an important terror node of designated terrorists Harwinder Singh Rinda (based in Pakistan) and Landa (based in Canada) in the UAE.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Singh was geolocated in the UAE, after which a NIA security mission travelled there to bring him to India. Both the agencies coordinated with the Interpol, Abu Dhabi, for the return.

A red notice was issued against him in November last year, and he was picked up by authorities there in the same month.

“Eventually, on Friday, he was extradited from the UAE to India in adherence to Interpol’s due processes,” NIA said.

Singh, according to NIA, was “actively involved in arranging and providing terror funds to India-based associates of Rinda and Landa. He was also involved in the channelisation of terror funds through multiple routes.”

The anti-terror probe agency had registered a suo motu case on August 20, 2022 to probe terror activities of chiefs/members of proscribed terrorist organisations, including Khalistan Liberation Force, BKI and International Sikh Youth Federation, who have established a massive network of terror operators across India.

“These outfits are working through operatives/members of terror outfits and organised criminal gangs to smuggle arms, ammunition, explosives, IEDs etc from across the border. They have been using, narcotics trafficking, extortions, hawala trading, etc to generate funds for carrying out terrorist activities on the Indian soil, NIA investigations so far have revealed,” the agency statement said Friday.