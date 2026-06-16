NIA seizes Amritsar property as 'proceeds of terrorism' in Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked narco-terror probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached a house in Amritsar allegedly linked to a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative in a transnational narco-terror network case with footprints spread across multiple countries.

The property, identified as house no 33, Holy City, Holy Enclave Phase-I, Amritsar, has been attached as the "proceeds of terrorism", an official statement said.(ANI Photo)

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The property, identified as house no 33, Holy City, Holy Enclave Phase-I, Amritsar, has been attached as the "proceeds of terrorism", an official statement said.

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An NIA team carried out the attachment following the due process of law, in the presence of independent witnesses and with the assistance of local authorities, it said.

Property linked to key accused Ankush Kapoor

The said property was registered in the name of the father of accused Ankush Kapoor – a key operative in India of the narco-terror network spread across Italy, Australia, Iran, Thailand, UAE and Pakistan among other nations, the probe agency said in the statement.

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{{^usCountry}} NIA's investigations had revealed Ankush's links with a Dubai-based accused connected with the Pakistan-based proscribed terrorist organisation -- Lashkar-e -Taiba. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NIA's investigations had revealed Ankush's links with a Dubai-based accused connected with the Pakistan-based proscribed terrorist organisation -- Lashkar-e -Taiba. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ | Khaja Moideen, aide acquitted of IS-linked terrorism charges Role in drug trafficking and terror funding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ | Khaja Moideen, aide acquitted of IS-linked terrorism charges Role in drug trafficking and terror funding {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ankush, who was arrested last year, was found to be a very important operative of the conspiracy relating to smuggling, transportation, storage and distribution of narcotic substances, besides laundering the proceeds of terrorism to the accused in various countries, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ankush, who was arrested last year, was found to be a very important operative of the conspiracy relating to smuggling, transportation, storage and distribution of narcotic substances, besides laundering the proceeds of terrorism to the accused in various countries, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigations had further shown that the proceeds from the trafficking of narcotic substances were being used to finance and support terrorist activities in India through a complex and elaborate financial network, it said. Chargesheet and ongoing probe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigations had further shown that the proceeds from the trafficking of narcotic substances were being used to finance and support terrorist activities in India through a complex and elaborate financial network, it said. Chargesheet and ongoing probe {{/usCountry}}

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The anti-terror agency had earlier charged Ankush for his role in terror-funding activities, criminal conspiracy, and providing support to unlawful and terrorist networks, in addition to offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC), the statement said.

A total of 26 accused have so far been chargesheeted in the case, in which investigation is continuing.

"Today's action was part of NIA's efforts to dismantle and destroy all financial and logistical infrastructure supporting terrorist activities on Indian soil," it added.

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