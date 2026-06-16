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NIA seizes Amritsar property as 'proceeds of terrorism' in Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked narco-terror probe

The said property was registered in the name of the father of accused Ankush Kapoor, a key operative in India of the narco-terror network spread across nations.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 05:10 pm IST
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached a house in Amritsar allegedly linked to a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative in a transnational narco-terror network case with footprints spread across multiple countries.

The property, identified as house no 33, Holy City, Holy Enclave Phase-I, Amritsar, has been attached as the "proceeds of terrorism", an official statement said.(ANI Photo)

The property, identified as house no 33, Holy City, Holy Enclave Phase-I, Amritsar, has been attached as the "proceeds of terrorism", an official statement said.

ALSO READ | Pakistan govt should clamp down on Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed: US lawmakers on Pahalgam attack anniversary

An NIA team carried out the attachment following the due process of law, in the presence of independent witnesses and with the assistance of local authorities, it said.

Property linked to key accused Ankush Kapoor

The said property was registered in the name of the father of accused Ankush Kapoor – a key operative in India of the narco-terror network spread across Italy, Australia, Iran, Thailand, UAE and Pakistan among other nations, the probe agency said in the statement.

The anti-terror agency had earlier charged Ankush for his role in terror-funding activities, criminal conspiracy, and providing support to unlawful and terrorist networks, in addition to offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC), the statement said.

A total of 26 accused have so far been chargesheeted in the case, in which investigation is continuing.

"Today's action was part of NIA's efforts to dismantle and destroy all financial and logistical infrastructure supporting terrorist activities on Indian soil," it added.

 
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Home / India News / NIA seizes Amritsar property as 'proceeds of terrorism' in Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked narco-terror probe
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