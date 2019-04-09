NIA summons former PDP legislator Ajaz Ahmad Mir in weapons theft case

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) has summoned former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator, Ajaz Ahmad Mir over the theft of weapons from his official residence last year.

NIA had served summon to fthe ormer legislator through Zanipora police in Shopian district. Mir has been asked to present himself before the NIA in Jammu on April 12.

Ajaz Mir confirmed that he has been summoned by the NIA. “I received a summon and have been asked to present before NIA officials. Its related to theft of weapons from my official residence,” he said adding that he will be meeting NIA officials on the date

In March, the NIA had arrested three persons during investigation into the theft of seven rifles and a pistol from the official residence of the former MLA.

A spokesman of the NIA had earlier said that Parveez Ahmad Wani of Thokarpora, Javid Yousuf Dar of Gundi Darvesh and Subzar Ahmad Kumar of Shermal had provided logistical support to a special police officer (SPO) and his associates, who fled with seven AK 47 rifles and the former MLA’s pistol on September 28 last year.

One of the accused, Rafique Ahmad Bhat, was arrested earlier while SPO Adil Bashir Sheikh, then attached with the former lawmaker, and Yawar Ahmad Dar (now active militant of HM), were still absconding.

NIA had said that during investigation, it emerged that Adil Bashir Sheikh, Yawar Ahmad Dar and Rafique Ahmad Bhat had fled with the weapons from the ex-MLA’s house in Srinagar “as part of conspiracy hatched by Kashmir-based leadership of the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM)”.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 23:50 IST