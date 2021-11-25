Home / India News / NIA conducts fresh raids in Jammu and Kashmir
Sources said the raids were being conducted with the help of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force at separate places in Srinagar and Shopian districts
A recent photo of Indian paramilitary soldiers and policemen keeping guard at a site in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (AP)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 10:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was conducting fresh raids in Kashmir on Thursday morning in connection with a terror-funding case that the federal agency is probing, people aware of the matter said.

The people said the raids were being conducted with the help of Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force at separate places in Srinagar and Shopian districts.

NIA officials confirmed the raids but refused to provide further information.

The fresh raids come three days after NIA on Monday arrested human rights activist Khurram Parvaz after conducting raids at his office and residence at Sonwar and Amira Kadal localities in Srinagar. Some documents and electronic equipment were also seized during the raids. Parvez is the programme coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society and the chairperson of Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances.

The central agency has registered the terror funding case under the Indian Penal Code and the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

