NIA raids 16 places in J&K terror crackdown

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday launched raids at 16 locations in Jammu and Kashmir after filing a fresh case against The Resistance Front (TRF) and overground workers (OGWs) of Pakistan backed terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Al Badr, Hizbul Mujahideen among others, the agency said.

The NIA officials, accompanied by the CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police, raided parts of north and south Kashmir in terror-related cases, officials familiar with the matter said.

An NIA spokesperson in a statement said that searches were conducted at 16 locations in Kashmir valley in connection with a conspiracy for conducting terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities by the cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), and their affiliates Al Badr, The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF), Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind (MGH) etc.

Officials in the knowing said that no arrests have been made on Tuesday, but the NIA seized documents from several locations during the raid.

The NIA, investigating the killing of seven civilians in Kashmir last week, on Sunday called teachers and lecturers to its office in Srinagar, in connection with the killing of two teachers inside the government school at Eidgah last week, an official said.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old terrorist affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was on Tuesday arrested in connection with the recent recovery of an arms consignment dropped by a drone from Pakistan in a Jammu village near the international border, police said.

The terrorist has confessed to being in touch with his handlers across the border, police said. He has been identified as Irfan Ahmead Bhat, son of Farooq Ahmead Bhat of Verinag area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.