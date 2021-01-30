NIC develops data analytics platform to help users take better policy decisions
The National Informatics Centre (NIC) Services Inc has developed data analytics platform Tejas to help users analyse data and cull information for better policy decisions. It can link to any database and users can feed the information they need to analyse.
“You can connect to that data source and prepare that dashboard which will present the information in a more coherent manner,” said an official. “It also has a social media handler [and] can do predictive analysis. The features available are similar to other business intelligence tools.”
The official said the service could also be used to analyse tabular data. “We are enhancing its features further. It can even do a data word map to track what information appears most often.”
The price for using the service will vary, starting at a basic cost of ₹21 lakh. Even the government will have to pay for it, the official said.
The software will also be able to analyse the feedback provided to the government for various schemes. It eliminates the need to write a single line of code for the users, officials said.
“Say you want to analyse how many people have applied for particular service, or which community is applying for which services, or how many services require Aadhar, all of this can be done under five minutes,” said a second official.
The patterns can help discern the rise and fall when it comes to government services and help higher level management make more informed choices.
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Tejas is a business analytics tool allowing the government organisations to maximise the potential of data for the use of policy making and improving effectiveness of government programs and citizen service delivery. "PSUs [Public Sector Undertakings] and other organisations can use this tool for data analytics,” he said at its launch on Thursday.
Two other services, the work from home portal and e-auction platform, were also launched on Thursday to celebrate 25 years of NIC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will head to Delhi': Naresh Tikait may join brother Rakesh Tikait in protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre stands by offer made to farmers: PM Modi at all party meet
- The Prime Minister also noted that disruptions in Parliament affect the smaller parties the most. He said smaller parties must get more time to speak in Parliament.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expanding children, parent definition will leave no scope for ambiguity: Panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BKU digs its heels in at Ghazipur border, more supporters pouring in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disclosure of interest in info sought under RTI not ‘necessary’ but ‘important’
- The order was in reference to an RTI plea seeking information from the President Secretariat about the candidates who had appeared, who successfully cleared the exam etc for the recruitment of multitasking staff.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra mulling plan for incentives for gram panchayats in Gadchiroli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israeli ambassador says blast may be connected to 2012 attack on diplomats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Internet suspended till Jan 31 at border areas in Delhi amid farmers' protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DBT draft development policy aims to make India global biomanufacturing hub
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIC develops data analytics platform to help users take better policy decisions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Aero India 2021, a 'fly-by' featuring US B-1B Lancer long-range heavy bomber
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nephew declares man dead to encroach upon his land
- Kalicharan Vipta, a resident of Budhaar village in Koriya district, can barely walk and hear but he has been visiting revenue offices of his tehsil to get the certificate cancelled. In his letter to the district Collector, Vipta said the certificate was issued without any investigation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gehlot writes to Modi, seek GST compensation to states for five more years
- In a letter, Gehlot said the economic activities have resumed after the end of the nationwide lockdown imposed in March to check the pandemic, but they are far from reaching the normal levels. He added as such the payment of GST compensation to the states up to June 2022 be extended by five years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 terrorists arrested during an encounter in South Kashmir's Lelhar village
- Police spokesman said both terrorists surrendered along with two AK 47 rifles before senior security officers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi joins Tamil Nadu’s ‘Village Cooking Channel’ for mushroom biryani
- Gandhi joins the cooks who are making mushroom biryani and he mixes the raita saying the names of the ingredients out loud in Tamil, similar to the way the main chef does in the videos. While mixing the ingredients Gandhi also tells Congress MP Jothimani that he cooks ‘quite a lot’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox