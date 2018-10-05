Nigerian man falls to death in bid to escape as police raid drug traders

A 35-year old Nigerian national, allegedly involved in a narcotics racket, fell off a three-storeyed building and died while trying to escape during a police raid late on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Patrick Ojana.

Hyderabad city police commissioner P Anjani Kumar told media on Friday that a team of task force police raided Sri Sai Apartments at Ayodhya Nagar under Asifnagar police station limits, following a specific information that some Nigerians were indulging in illegal drug trade.

The police party found three Nigerians in possession of 20 grams of cocaine. The three were immediately taken into custody and brought to the police station for questioning. On the information given by them, the police raided the apartment for a second time.

“There was another Nigerian, Ojana, who was hiding in the house. He tried to escape from the spot by sliding down a pipe from the building but slipped midway and fell down. The police shifted the severely injured Ojana to Osmania General Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the police commissioner said.

Ojana reportedly had similar drug cases registered against him earlier in the Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills police stations. “We have registered a case and are investigating,” he said.

Anjani Kumar said the task force police had been conducting regular search operations to prevent smuggling of drugs and narcotics into the city by Nigerians. “In the last four years, as many as 34 Nigerians were arrested. They were found not only consuming cocaine and opium, but were also supplying to various places in the city,” he said.

He appealed to the people to be vigilant about the illegal activities of Nigerians and inform police whenever they found something suspicious.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 18:55 IST