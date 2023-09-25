Nijjar killing: Canada seeks to shift to strong evidence via ongoing probe

Canada wants to shift from the intelligence-based “credible allegations” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has cited linking Indian agents to the murder of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar to “strong evidence” delivered through the ongoing probe, Canadian national defence minister Bill Blair has said. Canadian national defence minister Bill Blair. (X)

In an interview with public broadcaster CBC News, Blair said the “emphasis” should be “on the ongoing investigation. “...we’d be able to move beyond credible intelligence to evidence, strong evidence of exactly what happened, so that we and the Indian government can know the truth, have the facts and then work together to resolve it in an appropriate way.”

CBC News reported Blair “sought to shift focus away from questions of intelligence on Sunday and toward the ongoing criminal investigation into the issue.”

Blair, a former Toronto Police chief, said the only request they have made to allies and India is that they co-operate fully in the investigation as its outcome is very important.

Canada has not detailed the “credible allegations” it has even as CBC News reported that Ottawa has in its “possession” emails from Indian diplomats.

India has denied its involvement and described the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated” and called Canada a “safe haven for terrorists, for extremists and organized crime”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirudh Bhattacharyya Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb. ...view detail