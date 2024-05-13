Nijjar murder: Jaishankar says India never received 'anything specific' from Canada

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday responded to the arrest of fourth Indian national in Canada in connection with Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.



The 22-year-old arrested suspect has been identified as one Amandeep Singh by Canada's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team or (IHIT). He split his time between Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA, and Surrey and Abbotsford in British Columbia, as per the authorities.



When asked about the development, the minister said,"I also read that another arrest has been made...We have long maintained that if any event or violence in Canada has any evidence or information that is relevant to be investigated in India, we are open to investigating it."



“To date, we have never received anything specific or worthy of being investigated by our investigative agencies,” the minister was quoted by ANI as saying.



According to a statement by IHIT, the suspect was in the custody of Peel Regional Police or PRP in Ontario on unrelated firearms charges. On May 4.





"This arrest shows the nature of our ongoing investigation to hold responsible those that played a role in the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” said Superintendent Mandeep Mooker, the Officer in Charge of IHIT.



Amandeep Singh's arrest comes days after the IHIT arrested three Indian nationals- Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and 28-year-old Karanpreet Singh -- for the killing of Nijjar.

All three individuals are Indian nationals living in Edmonton and have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.



The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

India has dismissed Trudeau's charges as "absurd" and “motivated.” Nijjar was a Khalistani terrorist and wanted in India on various terror charges.