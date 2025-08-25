Nikki Bhati's father calls for 'bulldozer action': 'House where my daughter was set on fire...'

The tragic death of Nikki Bhati in the Greater Noida dowry case has sparked outrage across the nation, with her father demanding that the Sirsa house, where the 28-year-old was set on fire by her husband and in-laws, should "be destroyed". Nikki Bhati's father alleged that her in-laws did not even let her put up a signboard for her beauty parlour and bothered her over it. (Sourced/ANI)

Nikki Bhati was set ablaze by her husband and in-laws on August 21, allegedly due to her demands to reopen her and her sister's beauty parlour and posts on Instagram. She had also been subjected to abuse and harassment over dowry demands.

Police have four persons in connection with the case, including her husband, Vipin Bhati, mother-in-law, Diya Bhati, father-in-law, Satyaveer Bhati, and brother-in-law Rohit Bhati, who is married to her sister Kanchan.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Nikki's father, Bhikhari Singh Payla, said that while his family is satisfied with the administration's work, they also hope to get justice in the court.

He noted that BJP MP Mahesh Sharma had visited his family on Monday and assured them of justice.

"I request CM Yogi Adityanath for a bulldozer action on their (accused family) house. I lost my daughter. She won't come back, but such monsters should be destroyed. The house where my daughter was set on fire should be destroyed," Payla added.

He further said that Nikki used to run a parlour, but her in-laws used to bother her and demand money for it. "They did not even let her put up a signboard for the parlour...I had given ₹1.5 lakh for the parlour," Payla told ANI.

Earlier, he had said that due to "community tradition" and "societal norms", he had agreed to a dowry at the time of his daughter's marriage. Payla also called Nikki's mother-in-law, Diya Bhati, as "the mastermind of the entire incident".

Nikki Bhati dowry murder

Nikki and her sister Kanchan had married into the Bhati family in 2016. However, the wedding turned into torture as they had to endure abuse and dowry harassment for years.

According to Nikki's family, she had come back home several times in the past due to the abuse over dowry demands. But every time, she would be taken back on the promises of such acts not repeating again.

Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, and his family demanded lavish items and luxury cars as dowry gifts from the Payla family. They also asked for a Scorpio SUV, a Royal Enfield motorcycle, gold and cash.

On the day of her murder, Nikki had demanded to reopen her beauty parlour. And when Vipin refused, saying that running a parlour and posting reels on Instagram was not allowed, she said that no one could stop her and her sister from reopening the parlour.

The argument then snowballed into an assault and eventually resulted in Vipin setting Nikki on fire. The 28-year-old later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.