Nine constables from Mumbai’s Wadala police station test positive for Covid-19

Updated: May 01, 2020 00:29 IST

Nine police personnel from a single police station in Mumbai’s Wadala have tested positive for Covid-19 in a single day.

“Nine policemen of the rank of constables, police Naik and head constables had undergone tests yesterday and their report released on the same evening revealed that nine of them have tested positive for Covid-19,” Shahaji Shinde, senior inspector of Wadala police station said.

“All of them have been admitted at Guru Nanak Hospital, Bandra, KEM Hospital in Parel and Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai,” Shinde added.

A few of them are in the 50+ age bracket, another officer said.

Their close contacts have been identified and have been asked to stay in home quarantine, the officer said.

There are seven red zones, including the slums and chawls of Korba Mith Agar and Bangalipura that falls under the jurisdiction of the Wadala police station. The infected policemen were posted at these areas for providing food to needy people, providing fruits for Iftar and Sehri to Muslims observing fast during Ramzan and ensuring social distancing and not letting out people come out on the streets, an officer form the zonal police said.

The policemen are suspected to have contracted the disease while doing duty there. Recently, a few of them complained of symptoms similar to Covid-19. Hence the senior officers decided to send them for testing and nine of them were found to be infected, a police officer said.

Around twelve Covid-19 asymptomatic patients from Korba Mith Agar slum in Wadala East were on Wednesday hospitalized, two days after they tested positive.

In Mumbai so far 106 policemen have tested positive for coronavirus including three police personnel who have died.