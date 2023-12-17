close_game
News / India News / Nine killed after blast at solar explosive company in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Nine killed after blast at solar explosive company in Maharashtra's Nagpur

ByHT News Desk
Dec 17, 2023 11:25 AM IST

The blast took place at the Solar Explosive Company in Nagpur's Bazargaon village.

Nine people were killed in a blast at Solar Explosive Company in Nagpur's Bazargaon village, ANI reported.

Nine killed after blast at solar explosive company in Maharashtra's Nagpur.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Nine killed after blast at solar explosive company in Maharashtra's Nagpur.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Superintendent of Police Nagpur (Rural) Harsh Poddar said that the incident took place at the time of packing in the cast booster plant.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

More details awaited.

