Nine labourers who arrived by train killed in Bihar accident during onward journey

india

Updated: May 19, 2020 11:06 IST

Nine workers were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck at Naugachia early on Tuesday, police officials said.

All those killed were travelling in the truck carrying iron pipes. The bus was carrying migrant workers, five of whom sustained minor injuries.

The accident occurred on NH-31 as the truck collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction near Kharik. The truck fell into a ditch after hitting the bus.

“So far, nine bodies have been extracted. They all died as the truck overturned and they were buried under the iron pipes. The identity cards of the dead men showed some of them belonged to East and West Champaran districts,” said Naugachia’s superintendent of police Nidhi Rani.

“It is not clear whether they were migrant labourers. We are trying to contact their families to ascertain other details.”

Police officials said the bus was coming from Darbhanga and was on it way to Banka.

“These migrant workers had alighted at Darbhanga from a Shramik Special train and were being transported to Banka. Fortunately, a few of them received only minor injuries,” an official said.

“The bus later left for Banka,” Rani said.

On Monday, at least six migrant workers were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Bihar, while they were returning home amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The accidents occurred in Gopalganj, Bhagalpur, Patna, Bhojpur and Begusarai districts.