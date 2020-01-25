Nine Shaurya Chakras among 409 gallantry awards announced on R Day

india

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:48 IST

409 gallantry awards have been announced for the armed forces personnel and others along with other decorations on the eve of 71st Republic Day on Saturday.

Six army personnel have been conferred with peacetime military award Shaurya Chakras apart from three police personnel for demonstrating raw courage and valour while combating terrorists.

Twenty-eight have been awarded with Param Vishisht Seva Medals and four given Uttam Yudh Seva Medals.

53 Ati-Vishisht Seva Medals, 10 Yudh Seva Medals, 123 Vishisht Seva Medals, four Bar to Sena Medals (gallantry), 107 Sena Medals (gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (gallantry), four Vayu Sena Medals (gallantry), four Bar to Sena Medals (devotion to duty), 36 Sena Medals (devotion to duty), eight Nao Sena Medals (devotion to duty), one Bar to Vayu Sena Medal (devotion to duty) and 13 Vayu Sena Medals (devotion to duty) have also been approved by the President.

Out of the 28 Param Vishisht Seva Medal winners, 19 were army officers, including Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, who is heading the northern command. Four Lieutenant Generals have been awarded Uttam Yudh Seva Medals. A total 32 officers have been awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal. Of 31 officers, 32 are Majors General and one Brigadier.

Eight army officers including six Brigadier and two Colonel have been awarded Yudh Sena Medal.

Four personnel have won the Bar to Sena Medal for gallantry followed by 107 army personnel who have been honoured with Seva Medal for gallantry.

36 personnel have been chosen for Sena Medals for Distinguished Services and 76 army personnel are being given the Vishist Seva Medal.