Nine-year-old boy in Tripura allegedly sexually abused by private tutor

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:19 IST

A case was lodged against a 23-year-old private tutor for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy at Agartala, nearly ten days after the incident, police said Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Indra Ghosh, is yet to be arrested, said police on Wednesday.

“We filed a case on November 30 after the child’s mother came to us. The accused is absconding and we are trying to arrest him,” said officer in-charge of Ramnagar Outpost Biswajit Das.

Police booked the accused under Section 506 of Indian Penal Code (punishment for criminal intimidation) and Section 5 (m)(p) and 6 (penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act.

A delegation of Childline went to the boy’s home on November 28 after coming to know of the incident. During their counselling, they came to know that the boy was sexually abused by his private tutor at the latter’s house which is near the minor victim’s home. After returning home, the boy did not tell his parents about the incident as the tutor threatened him of dire consequences if he spoke to anyone.

“The child told us that he skipped his private tutor for a week after the incident out of fear. Later, he told everything to his mother when she asked the reason for skipping tuition,” said the Childline’s team member.