Nirav means silent in pure Hindi, didn't insult PM Modi: Adhir Ranjan

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who has been suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday for unruly conduct said he did not insult PM Modi, he only said PM Modi has become 'nirav' on the issue of Manipur. "Nirav means silent in pure Hindi. I can't do anything if my words are misinterpreted. I have no fault in it," Adhir said. Read | PM Modi sympathises with 'Adhir babu': ‘Did a call come from Kolkata?’ PM Modi mentioned Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's name in his no-confidence motion and asked why he was sidelined in the Congress. (ANI)

"I said two things. Like it happened it Hastinapur, when the king was blind, Draupadi got disrobed. A similar thing happened in Manipur also. But this was an example. This was not to insult anyone. Like if I say Manipur is on fire and Nero is playing the flute, I am not insulting anyone. This is a metaphor. This is a way of expression," Adhir said explaining his comment in the Lok Sabha.

"PM Modi speaks on everything from the moon to cheetah in the Kanha forest. Days ago, businessman Nirav Modi left the country after looting the banks. What I said is that a new Nirav Modi has taken birth inside you as you are 'nirav' on Manipur. You have become Mr silent on Manipur. This does not mean I have insulted Modiji," Adhir said.

"Sometimes, Modi ji is vocal, sometimes he is silent. This is what I meant. Every day, abuses are hurled on Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Nehru. See the record and then count my statement too," the Congress leader said.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury became the centre of attention in Parliament on Thursday as PM Modi in his reply to the no-confidence motion mentioned Adhir's name and asked why he was being sidelined by the Congress. The BJP shared a portion of Adhir's speech where he said, 'No problem if Modi gets elected 100 times'. Referring to that portion of the speech, Adhir said, 'When I said there is no problem even if PM Modi gets elected 100 times, the NDA MPs clapped. But when I said PM Modi has become 'nirav' Modi, they thought I insulted him."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail