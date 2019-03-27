Nirav Modi’s art collection fetches Rs 54.84 crore at Mumbai auction

Sixty eight artworks from the collection of Nirav Modi, the billionaire jeweller accused of fraud and currently under arrest in London, went under the hammer at Saffronart’s Spring Live Auction on Tuesday.

The sale, conducted by the Mumbai-based auction house on behalf of the Tax Recovery Officer of India’s Income Tax Department, included a large collection of modern and contemporary Indian paintings, and a clutch of contemporary Chinese works.

The department seized over 170 artworks belonging to Modi in February.

Last week, a special court for offences registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act allowed the department to auction works to recover I-T arrears of over Rs 95 crore from Camelot Enterprises, a purpoted shell company formed by Nirav and controlled by another Punjab National Bank fraud accused, Hemant Bhatt.

Of the works that were auctioned, 55 sold for a total of Rs 54.84 crore.

A 1973 untitled oil on canvas by VS Gaitonde fetched Rs 25.24 crore (inclusive of buyer’s premium), while an 1881 work by Ravi Varma fetched Rs 16.10 crore.

India Law Alliance, a law firm representing Modi’s company has contested the auction. The matter will be heard in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.

A bidder, on condition of anonymity, was anxious to find out what would happen at the hearing. “The estimates are a little high,” she said.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 02:24 IST