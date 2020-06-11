NIRF Ranking 2020 released, IIT Madras tops the overall list

education

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:24 IST

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras topped the human resource development ministry’s National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF), closely followed by the Indian Institute of Science-Bengaluru and IIT-Delhi.

Human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the India rankings on Thursday.

In the universities category, the top spot went to IISc-Bengaluru, followed by Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University.

In the engineering category, the top three spots went to IITs, all of which are now part of the government’s institute of eminence programme. IIT-Madras was the topper, followed by IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay.

In the domain of management, Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Ahmedabad led the pack, followed by IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta.

In the pharmacy category, the topper was Delhi’s Jamia Hamdard, followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali, was in the third place.

Delhi’s colleges, especially those for women, stood out in the colleges category.

Miranda House was chosen the best college, while Lady Shiram and Hindu College followed closely behind.

In the medical colleges category, AIIMS-Delhi was the college that bagged the top spot, followed by PGI-Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore.

The National Law College, Bengaluru, was chosen as the best law college, followed by the National Law University, Delhi, and NALSAR, Hyderabad.