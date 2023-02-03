Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Nirmala Sitharaman briefs budget 2023 to BJP MPs ahead of party's outreach drive

Nirmala Sitharaman briefs budget 2023 to BJP MPs ahead of party's outreach drive

india news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 11:15 AM IST

The meeting was attended by all the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs. An all-India outreach programme will be undertaken by the party after the briefing.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Rajya Sabha on the second day of Budget Session of Parliament on Wednesday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
BySnehashish Roy

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Union budget 2023-24 to all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs in a meeting ahead of the Parliament sitting. The meeting was attended by all the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs. An all-India outreach programme will be undertaken by the party after the briefing.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Dharmendra Pradhan, V Muraleedharan and BJP MPs Sukanta Majumdar and Sushil Modi are among those who attended the meeting.

Read| Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain calls Union Budget ‘election oriented’

Sitharaman presented the Union budget earlier which is also the last full budget by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government ahead of the general election 2024. Altering tax structure and raising the limit to claim tax rebate to 7 lakh per annum under the new regime has been one of the key takeaways of the budget.

During her nearly one-and-a-half-hour-long speech, the Finance Minister announced that the government proposes to increase capital expenditure outlay by 33 per cent to 10 lakh crore in 2023-24, which would be 3.3 per cent of the GDP.

An outreach programme by the right-wing party is set to begin from February 4 to explain benefits of Union budget to citizens. All Union ministers will travel across the country and hold press conferences, interact with people including prominent figures.

According to sources as quoted by news agency ANI, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur will go to Jammu, Tourism Minister G Kishen Reddy will head to Kochi, Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekar will go to Coimbatore. Similarly, other Union ministers will visit to Raipur, Bhopal and Bengaluru among other states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Snehashish Roy

Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able....view detail

Topics
budget 2023 budget nirmala sitharaman bjp
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP