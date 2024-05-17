Nirmala Sitharaman travels by Delhi Metro, interacts with people| Video

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday took the Delhi Metro train to Laxmi Nagar and also interacted with fellow commuters during the journey. Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday took the Delhi Metro train to Laxmi Nagar and also interacted with fellow commuters during the journey.(X(formerly Twitter))

The minister's official X account shared pictures of her from the journey and her getting clicked with fellow passengers. A video of Sitharaman's travel on Delhi Metro was also shared on social media. Some netizens appreciated that despite being a minister, Sitharman was using public transport. But others also slammed her actions, calling it "a drama" amid the Lok Sabha election 2024.

Here is how netizens reacted to the video of Nirmala Sitharaman travelling on Delhi Metro

"Should have asked tax related question," wrote one user.

"It's heartening to see Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leading by example by opting for public transportation and engaging with fellow commuters," posted another person.

"Why kind off this picture we are seen in to election campaign? They are ruling party within 10 year's but this picture was not see any single day ? No , it's call DRAMA," commented a third user.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman exuded confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come back to power with a good majority after the Lok Sabha elections.

"Soon after the government is formed, we look forward to a more pointed engagement with the CII to see what best can be done in the July budget, which will be the full year's budget...a lot of consultation can begin with the CII team as well," she said during her address at the CII Annual Business Meeting.

Sitharaman said the country presents immense growth opportunities, which extend to all segments of the economy. The minister said that according to the RBI and Economic Survey, India has graduated from the twin balance sheet problem of the past to the twin balance sheet advantage, which has led to vibrancy in the market, thereby, propelling investment expansion by corporates on one hand and willingness and capacity of banks to lend on the other.



(With PTI inputs)