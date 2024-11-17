Mumbai, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday alleged that the NITI Aayog's blueprint to develop the metropolitan region was a ploy to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra by undermining the BMC's importance. NITI Aayog's MMR blueprint a ploy to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra: Uddhav

If voted to power, the Maha Vikas Aghadi will scrap the MoU signed between the World Economic Forum and MMRDA as it is aimed at diminishing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's importance, he said.

Addressing a rally at the BKC ground in Mumbai on the penultimate day before the campaigning for the assembly elections concluded, Thackeray said he wouldn't hesitate to disband the MMRDA if it encroaches on the BMC's jurisdiction.

"A conspiracy to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra is not just a loose talk but an impending serious crisis. The ploy is real but we will never allow this to happen," he said.

Thackeray said the MMRDA and WEF signed an agreement in September to develop MMR as a global economic hub which was signed after Niti Aayog's report on MMR development.

"The Niti Aayog's blueprint diminishes the importance of the Mumbai civic body which is a ploy to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra," he alleged.

Thackeray said the first decision of the MVA government will be to scrap policies of the government which handed over Mumbai's land to the Adani group.

The former chief minister said he was "not anti-development but is anti-destruction".

Thackeray claimed the MVA government headed by him was toppled and Shiv Sena split because he had not allowed the looting of Maharashtra.

In an apparent reference to the Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification case in the Supreme Court, saying, "The courts haven't given me justice. I seek justice from you for the sake of Maharashtra".

Thackeray said the BJP had to construct the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who had banned RSS, in Gujarat and seek votes in Maharashtra in Balasaheb Thackeray's name, which he said was "revenge of time".

Attacking PM Narendra Modi over the "Ek hai to Safe Hai" slogan, Thackeray said if people feel unsafe while Modi is at the helm then he should resign.

"Only corrupt and traitors feel safe when Modi is around," he alleged.

Thackeray said Maharashtra was facing a grave crisis as "airports, ports, electricity, mines, and schools are being handed over to Adani".

Urging people to support the MVA, Thackeray said Maharashtra will be destroyed if the Mahayuti returns to power.

Thackeray recalled Shiv Sena's support for the abrogation of Article 370 and Bal Thackeray sheltering Kashmiri pandits fleeing persecution.

"Amit Shah and Narendra Modi weren't known to the world at that time," he said.

Targeting the BJP over its poll campaign, he said the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir doesn't impact Minimum Support Price, unemployment, and women's security in Maharashtra.

He said people of Gujarat should realise that Modi and Amit Shah have created a barrier between the western state and the rest of the country.

"How can they move projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat? You should stop them," he added.

