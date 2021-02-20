IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Nitin Gadkari approves 5 highway projects for Andhra Pradesh, UP
Gadkari further informed that while construction of 841 kilometres roads worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4793 crore has been completed since 2014-15 in Telangana, work is going on for construction of another 809 kilometres at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,012 crore.(HT Photo)
Gadkari further informed that while construction of 841 kilometres roads worth 4793 crore has been completed since 2014-15 in Telangana, work is going on for construction of another 809 kilometres at a cost of 13,012 crore.(HT Photo)
india news

Nitin Gadkari approves 5 highway projects for Andhra Pradesh, UP

The Union minister approved a proposal to construct a 6 Lane Kantakapalle-Sabbavaram section of NH-130-CD worth 824.29 crores.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:58 PM IST

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday approved five infrastructure projects worth crores of Rupees of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

"Approved development work of 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth Rs. 772.70 Crore under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor in the state of Andhra Pradesh,"

The Union minister approved a proposal to construct a 6 Lane Kantakapalle-Sabbavaram section of NH-130-CD worth 824.29 crores and the development of a 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth 772.70 crores," the office of the minister tweeted.

He also approved work of widening and strengthening to 4 Lane of urban Link of NH-42 in Ananthapur town worth Rs. 311.93 Crore in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The minister gave approval to 2/4 Laning of Raebareli-Jagdishpur section of NH-330A worth 720.812 crores in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Other projects that were approved include Muzaffarnagar to Miranpur section of NH-709AD worth 928.55 crores and Bijnor to Kotawali section of NH-709AD worth 300.59 crores both in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nitin gadkari
Close
Congress ministers riding camel along with State Congress party leaders and workers during a padyatra (Foot march) from their party office against the threefarm laws, in Jaipur on Saturday, 20 February 2021. (Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
Congress ministers riding camel along with State Congress party leaders and workers during a padyatra (Foot march) from their party office against the threefarm laws, in Jaipur on Saturday, 20 February 2021. (Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Fuel price hike: Half-day bandh in Madhya Pradesh, protests in Delhi, Rajasthan

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:23 PM IST
The party while protesting in Jaipur agitated against the Centre's three new farm laws and the surge in the prices of diesel and petrol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a press conference, in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a press conference, in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

People are joining Samajwadi Party in droves: Akhilesh Yadav

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:23 PM IST
  • “The way the chief minister is lying in the assembly, the kind of language he is using in the assembly, and the way people are joining Samajwadi Party in droves; BJP will be swept out and the people will ‘deploy’ SP in the state in 2022.” said Akhilesh Yadav
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian youth Congress members protest against the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Indian youth Congress members protest against the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Congress organises protests in MP, Rajasthan, Delhi against fuel price hike

ANI, Jaipur/bhopal/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:08 PM IST
In Madhya Pradesh, Congress has called a half-day statewide 'bandh' today against rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas and demanded that the government should roll back the hike.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 6 lakh people inoculated against Covid-19 in Karnataka, state health minister said.(AP)
Over 6 lakh people inoculated against Covid-19 in Karnataka, state health minister said.(AP)
india news

People from Maha, Kerala need to show negative Covid test for entering Karnataka

ANI, Banglore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:03 PM IST
The Health Minister further said that the state has not found any South African strain or Brazilian strain (of Covid-19).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(ANI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(ANI)
india news

'Fuel price hike a vexatious issue, Centre, state govts should talk': Sitharaman

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:47 PM IST
The prices of petrol and diesel have been rising in India over the last 10 days; in some cities, petrol has already crossed the 100-mark per litre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twenty-two-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi arrives at a court in New Delhi, on Friday,(Reuters Photo)
Twenty-two-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi arrives at a court in New Delhi, on Friday,(Reuters Photo)
india news

At Disha Ravi's bail plea hearing, Delhi Police says a cover-up was carried out

By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Disha Ravi, 22-year-old climate activist, was sent to three-day judicial custody by a Delhi court on Friday. The police have accused Ravi of creating and sharing an online 'toolkit' to help farmers protesting against government's three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gadkari further informed that while construction of 841 kilometres roads worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4793 crore has been completed since 2014-15 in Telangana, work is going on for construction of another 809 kilometres at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,012 crore.(HT Photo)
Gadkari further informed that while construction of 841 kilometres roads worth 4793 crore has been completed since 2014-15 in Telangana, work is going on for construction of another 809 kilometres at a cost of 13,012 crore.(HT Photo)
india news

Nitin Gadkari approves 5 highway projects for Andhra Pradesh, UP

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:58 PM IST
The Union minister approved a proposal to construct a 6 Lane Kantakapalle-Sabbavaram section of NH-130-CD worth 824.29 crores.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said that Brishti Rani Banik, 23, and her in-laws were in dispute over family issues for the past few years.
Police said that Brishti Rani Banik, 23, and her in-laws were in dispute over family issues for the past few years.
india news

Man chops off daughter-in-law’s finger; arrested after son files complaint

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times, Agartala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:57 PM IST
The incident took place on Friday at Udaipur's Madhyapara in Gomati, nearly 50 kilometres from Agartala.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KS Eshwarappa also said both Kumarswamy and Siddaramaiah are responsible for destroying their parties. ( Kashif Masood / Hindustan Times )
KS Eshwarappa also said both Kumarswamy and Siddaramaiah are responsible for destroying their parties. ( Kashif Masood / Hindustan Times )
india news

No difference between Siddaramaiah, PFI: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:40 PM IST
  • Eshwarappa also said even the poor are contributing towards the temple's construction and criticised the Congress leader’s attitude.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
india news

BJP capitalising on pandemic with Ram Temple fundraising, says Akhilesh Yadav

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:37 PM IST
  • Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the Centre over the fuel price rise and said it was sad and shameful that the government was claiming that the price hike was for nation building.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan visits Covid-19 vaccination ward in Indira Gandhi hospital in Puducherry, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI)
Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan visits Covid-19 vaccination ward in Indira Gandhi hospital in Puducherry, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Puducherry Assembly to meet for special session on Feb 22

ANI, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:30 PM IST
The ruling Congress in the UT seemingly slipped from the halfway mark in the 33-member assembly after four MLAs resigned from the cabinet recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters in front of Red Fort during a protest against farm laws on January 26.(REUTERS)
Protesters in front of Red Fort during a protest against farm laws on January 26.(REUTERS)
india news

Chennai school asks students to write on R-Day 'diabolical violence'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Students were also asked to suggest a few measures to "thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation".
READ FULL STORY
Close
A boy affected by a chemical gas leak is carried for medical treatment in Vishakhapatnam, India, Thursday, May 7, 2020.(AP photo)
A boy affected by a chemical gas leak is carried for medical treatment in Vishakhapatnam, India, Thursday, May 7, 2020.(AP photo)
india news

Styrene gas leak tragedy: NHRC accepts action taken in Andhra Pradesh

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The Commission had taken suo motu cognizance of media reports about the death of eight persons and over five thousand others falling sick due to leakage of styrene gas in Vizag district of Andhra Pradesh on May 7, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the opposition in the Upper House following the retirement of another veteran Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the opposition in the Upper House following the retirement of another veteran Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
india news

Not just for sake of opposing: Kharge wants to corner Centre on farm laws

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Kharge had said after his appointment as the Leader of Opposition that the Congress party will continue to focus on the ongoing farmers’ protest and will look forward to cornering the government over issues raised by the farmers’ unions representatives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police officers stop commuters at Girgaum Chowpatty during night curfew in Mumbai, early Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI)
Police officers stop commuters at Girgaum Chowpatty during night curfew in Mumbai, early Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI)
india news

Mumbai Police collect over 31 crore from mask violators in 11 months

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Wearing masks in public is mandatory and violating this Covid-19 protocol attracts a fine of 200.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP