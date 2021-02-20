Nitin Gadkari approves 5 highway projects for Andhra Pradesh, UP
Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday approved five infrastructure projects worth crores of Rupees of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
"Approved development work of 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth Rs. 772.70 Crore under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor in the state of Andhra Pradesh,"
The Union minister approved a proposal to construct a 6 Lane Kantakapalle-Sabbavaram section of NH-130-CD worth ₹824.29 crores and the development of a 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth ₹772.70 crores," the office of the minister tweeted.
He also approved work of widening and strengthening to 4 Lane of urban Link of NH-42 in Ananthapur town worth Rs. 311.93 Crore in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
The minister gave approval to 2/4 Laning of Raebareli-Jagdishpur section of NH-330A worth ₹720.812 crores in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
Other projects that were approved include Muzaffarnagar to Miranpur section of NH-709AD worth ₹928.55 crores and Bijnor to Kotawali section of NH-709AD worth ₹300.59 crores both in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel price hike: Half-day bandh in Madhya Pradesh, protests in Delhi, Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People are joining Samajwadi Party in droves: Akhilesh Yadav
- “The way the chief minister is lying in the assembly, the kind of language he is using in the assembly, and the way people are joining Samajwadi Party in droves; BJP will be swept out and the people will ‘deploy’ SP in the state in 2022.” said Akhilesh Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress organises protests in MP, Rajasthan, Delhi against fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People from Maha, Kerala need to show negative Covid test for entering Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Fuel price hike a vexatious issue, Centre, state govts should talk': Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Disha Ravi's bail plea hearing, Delhi Police says a cover-up was carried out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Gadkari approves 5 highway projects for Andhra Pradesh, UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man chops off daughter-in-law’s finger; arrested after son files complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No difference between Siddaramaiah, PFI: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa
- Eshwarappa also said even the poor are contributing towards the temple's construction and criticised the Congress leader’s attitude.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP capitalising on pandemic with Ram Temple fundraising, says Akhilesh Yadav
- Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the Centre over the fuel price rise and said it was sad and shameful that the government was claiming that the price hike was for nation building.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry Assembly to meet for special session on Feb 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai school asks students to write on R-Day 'diabolical violence'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Styrene gas leak tragedy: NHRC accepts action taken in Andhra Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not just for sake of opposing: Kharge wants to corner Centre on farm laws
- Kharge had said after his appointment as the Leader of Opposition that the Congress party will continue to focus on the ongoing farmers’ protest and will look forward to cornering the government over issues raised by the farmers’ unions representatives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police collect over ₹31 crore from mask violators in 11 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox