Better ride quality, lower fuel average: Nitin Gadkari to Parliament on how E20 petrol affects vehicles

Amid mounting criticism over the rollout of ethanol-blended fuel such as E20 (20% ethanol, 80%petrol), Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday clarified that while the blend may reduce fuel economy, it offers better acceleration, improved ride quality, and nearly 30% lower carbon emissions than E10 fuel.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari leaves after attending the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party Meeting. (ANI Photo)

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In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Gadkari said a joint study by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) assessed the impact of E20 on BS-III, BS-IV, and BS-VI petrol-powered two- and four-wheelers.

The study involved standard certification tests along with customised evaluation protocols developed in collaboration with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

“The fuel efficiency of vehicles may be reduced by 2 to 6 per cent depending on the vehicle category and vintage. The tests for engine durability on a dynamometer and vehicle tests on road have not shown any failures due to E20,” the minister said, news agency PTI reported.

E20 criticism, govt's assurance

Opposition parties and some consumer groups have criticised the rollout of E20 fuel, alleging that it can cause engine damage and expressing concerns about its suitability for older vehicles that were not designed to run on a 20% ethanol blend.

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{{^usCountry}} Gadkari had earlier also claimed that ethanol-blended fuel does not cause engine failures, asserting that it is a cleaner fuel and helps improve India's energy security by reducing crude oil imports. He had also said that those who do not want ethanol-blended fuel can opt for 100% petrol, but at a higher price. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gadkari had earlier also claimed that ethanol-blended fuel does not cause engine failures, asserting that it is a cleaner fuel and helps improve India's energy security by reducing crude oil imports. He had also said that those who do not want ethanol-blended fuel can opt for 100% petrol, but at a higher price. {{/usCountry}}

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“People who do not want ethanol-blended fuel can go for 100% petrol, but they will have to pay more,” he said in an interview.

The government has maintained that the shift to E20 fuel has been carried out in a phased manner and is supported by extensive testing, while automobile manufacturers have said they continue to honour warranty claims for vehicles using E20 fuel.

Despite reassurances from the government, the Opposition continues to target Gadkari, asking for greater transparency on vehicle compatibility and consumer safeguards.

Kejriwal alleges disruption of townhall meeting

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AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, one of the most vocal critics of E20 petrol, has alleged that the Centre was attempting to disrupt the party’s August 1 ‘National Town Hall Against E20’ by using police pressure on the Constitution Club to cancel the event. The Constitution Club, however, declined to cancel, saying that the payment had already been made, the former Delhi chief minister claimed in a post on X.

Kejriwal had earlier announced a ‘National Town Hall’ for the coming weekend to mobilise public support against E20 and Gadkari on August 1 at the Constitution Club of India. The AAP leader said that he is requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to solve the E20 issue before it turns into a massive protest.

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“The youth of this country have made an arrogant government bow down, resulting in Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Now, I request the Prime Minister to also resolve the E20 issue before it turns into a massive protest,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

“Residents of Delhi-NCR can attend in person, while those from outside can join online. We have provided a registration number (85888-33212) for participants. Through this Town Hall, we will hold discussions with experts, victims, and the general public,” he added.

Kejriwal added that he has already received more than 2 lakh letters in an online petition started by his party. “I will be taking these letters to the Prime Minister's residence next week,” he said.

Transport bodies announce protest

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Increasing pressure on Gadkari over the rollout, the Delhi-based transport bodies have announced a protest march to the Parliament against the E20 policy on August 4.

“We want to give a wake-up call to the member of parliaments who are sleeping till now on this issue, as the problems in vehicles from the ethanol blending are coming from across the country,” Sanjay Samrat, president, Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association, said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has also reportedly written to PM Modi, seeking the removal of union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Hardeep Puri from their respective posts.

Gadkari can sue Meta, X, Google, others

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The Bombay High Court on Monday allowed the union minister to sue Meta, X, Google, and other platforms over alleged defamatory posts and deepfake content accusing him and his family of making monetary profits through the E20 policy.

According to a Bar and Bench report, Gadkari also said that the posts falsely portrayed him as personally responsible for the programme.