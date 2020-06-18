e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Nitin Gadkari hopeful of India emerging as electrical vehicle manufacturing hub in 5 years

Nitin Gadkari hopeful of India emerging as electrical vehicle manufacturing hub in 5 years

Nitin Gadkari said he was aware of the issues facing the EV sector, but was also sure that things would change as sales volume rises.

india Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The minister said the government has lowered the GST on electrical vehicles to 12 per cent.
The minister said the government has lowered the GST on electrical vehicles to 12 per cent.
         

India will be a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles in five years, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said and urged players to grab opportunities amid changed circumstances in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

The road transport minister stated that global businesses are looking at possibilities outside China. Addressing a webinar on ‘India’s Electric Vehicle Roadmap post-Covid-19’, Gadkari assured the electric vehicles sector of all the support in view of disruptions caused by the coronavirus crisis. According to a road ministry statement, Gadkari “expressed confidence that in the next five years, India will become a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles”, and said the government is trying to extend “best possible concessions” to this sector.

The minister said the government has lowered the GST on electrical vehicles to 12 per cent.

Gadkari said he was aware of the issues facing the EV sector, but was also sure that things would change as sales volume rises. On the present trend in the global market, he said, “The world is no more interested in doing business with China, which is a very good opportunity for Indian industry to pick up the shift in business.” Gadkari further said that with petroleum fuel being available in limited quantity, the world has to look for alternate and cheap sources of power, and added that electric and bio fuels stand a good chance for adoption. He also said that ensuing vehicle scrapping policy will give a fillip to the auto manufacturing sector.

The minister cited the London model of public transport, where private and public investment is working well, the statement said. He said similar approach will be beneficial in India for both the poor commuters and the civic administration. He also talked about plans like working on a pilot project for developing an electric highway on the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Green Corridor.

Gadkari expressed full confidence in the capabilities of the auto sector, and said, with consistency and self confidence in this economic crisis, it can gather good market opportunities. He also called upon the industry to go in for indigenisation and support Prime Minister’s ‘AtmNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.’

tags
top news
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
War-time singer Vera Lynn, who visited India in 1944, dies aged 103
War-time singer Vera Lynn, who visited India in 1944, dies aged 103
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In