Nitin Nabin files nomination for BJP president, set to elected unopposed tomorrow

Earlier in the day, several BJP leaders handed over a set of Nabin's nomination papers to K Laxman, the Returning Officer for the election. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav and Kiren Rijiju were also present.

He is expected to assume office following the formal process and announcement scheduled for Tuesday, January 20.

Nabin, 45, is likely to be elected unopposed as the BJP's 12th national president, with top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, backing his candidature.

Union Minister JP Nadda, along with senior leaders Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, filed the nomination of Bharatiya Janta Party Working President Nitin Nabin for the post of party's National President on Monday.

According to the BJP constitution, the party president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the national and state councils. If only one nomination is filed, the candidate is declared elected without voting.

The 45-year-old's impending appointment is being seen within the BJP as a signal of its push towards younger leadership at a time when it is gearing up for a packed election calendar.

Senior party leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari and Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, were among the dignataries present at the nomination event in Delhi.

Who is Nitin Nabin? A five-time MLA from Bihar, Nabin was appointed BJP’s national working president on December 14, 2025. The post is currently held by JP Nadda, who became working president in 2019 and was elevated as national president in January 2020.

Nabin represents the Bankipur assembly constituency in Bihar's capital Patna and has served twice as a minister in the state government.

The BJP leader also comes from a political family, he is the son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha.

Within the organisation, Nabin is seen as ideologically rooted and closely aligned with the party structure. He also has a background in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which has traditionally played a key role in grooming BJP leaders.

Focus on upcoming state polls Since his appointment as national working president in December, Nabin has been closely involved in preparing the party for key state assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry, as reorted by news agency ANI.

He has travelled extensively, including visits to Tamil Nadu, where the BJP is taking on the MK Stalin-led DMK, and Assam, where chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to face the Congress.

The new BJP chief will take charge at a time when the party is preparing not just for the immediate round of elections, but also for a longer electoral cycle. Next year, assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

Nitin Nabin's leadership style HT had earlier reported that the BJP was planning a major organisational reshuffle in view of elections scheduled for 2027, a process in which Nabin has played an active role.

Speaking recently about his political approach, Nabin said he was drawing inspiration from his father’s way of working. “Connecting the last person to development schemes and keeping alive a family-like bond with workers—these are the two areas we are actively working on,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.