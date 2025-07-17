Nitish Kumar announces 'free electricity' for Bihar consumers ahead of assembly poll

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced free electricity for all consumers in the state for up to 125 units. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Hindustan Times)

The announcement comes as Bihar is due to hold assembly polls later this year, most likely in October or November, though the Election Commission has yet to issue proper dates.

“We have been providing electricity at a cheaper rate since the start. We have now decided that from August 1, 2025, that is, from the July bill itself, all domestic consumers of the state will not have to pay any money for electricity up to 125 units,” the Bihar CM posted on the social media platform X.

According to the chief minister, the announcement will benefit a total of 1 crore 67 lakh families in the state. He also informed about the state government's decision to install solar panels at household rooftops or nearby public places with the consent of domestic consumers. Kumar said that this decision would be implemented in the next three years.